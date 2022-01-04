ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065te3_0dcMN9S500

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club’s purebred lineup.

The club announced Tuesday that it’s recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they’re eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows , including the AKC’s big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

The mudi (pronounced like “moody”) descended from long lines of Hungarian sheepdogs before a museum director took an interest in the breed and gave it a name around 1930. Fans say the medium-sized, shaggy dogs are vigorous, versatile and hard-working, able to herd sheep, hunt boar, snag rats and compete in canine sports such as agility and dock diving.

Fans encouraged to donate to local animal shelters for late Betty White’s birthday

“They’re very perceptive, and they have a subtle quality” and are very trainable, but need things to do, said Kim Seiter, an Oak Ridge, New Jersey, dog agility trainer who has four of them. “They’re not for the inactive person.”

The dogs — the proper plural is “mudik” — were featured on postage stamps in their homeland in 2004, as were some other Hungarian breeds.

The Russian toy developed from small English terriers that gained the fancy of Russian elites by the early 1700s. The diminutive dogs — supposed to weigh no more than 6.5 pounds (2.7 kg) — have a leggy silhouette, perky expression and lively demeanor, although they can be reserved with strangers, breeders say.

The AKC is the United States’ oldest purebred dog registry. It recognizes 199 breeds, including the two newcomers, and acts as a governing body for many dog shows.

Police shoot suspect accused of stabbing K-9 deputy

Recognition requirements include having at least 300 dogs of the breed spread around at least 20 states and promulgating a breed standard that specifies ideal features, from temperament to toes. Many popular hybrid or “designer” breeds, such as Labradoodles and puggles, aren’t recognized, but it’s possible they could be someday if breeders decide to pursue it.

Some animal rights and welfare advocates deplore dog breeding and the market for purebreds, saying they spur puppy mills and strand adoptable pets in shelters.

The AKC says breeding can be done responsibly and preserves somewhat predictable characteristics that help people find and commit to the right dog for them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Parade

20 Longest Living Dog Breeds—From Chihuahuas to Toy Poodles

If you’re looking for a four-legged canine friend to add to your home, one of the deciding factors may be how long certain dogs live. After all, it is true that some dogs have longer life expectancies than others. Smaller dogs tend to have longer lifespans than larger dogs,...
PETS
The Dogington Post

AKC Kicks Off the New Year With Two New Dog Breeds

The American Kennel Club is expanding its pack! This year, 2 new breeds—the Mudi and Russian Toy—have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. The addition brings the total number of AKC-recognized dog breeds to 199!. “We’re thrilled to...
ANIMALS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
akc.org

Meet the Russian Toy: AKC’s Newly-Recognized Dog Breed in 2022

It’s one of the American Kennel Club’s smallest recognized breeds, but the Russian Toy is seldom overlooked with its substance and splash. Petite (up to 6 ½ pounds) and personable, it is now fully recognized as a member of the Toy Group after three years in the Miscellaneous Class and AKC companion events such as Agility, Obedience, Rally, Nose Work, Fast Cat, and Tracking. Along with the Mudi, the Russian Toy is one of two breeds recognized as of January 1.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#American Kennel Club#Toy Dog#Ap#Hungarian#Russian#Mudi#Westminster Kennel Club#English#Recognition
Morganton News Herald

These were the most popular dog breeds in the US in 2021

Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. These are the most popular...
PETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IRISH SETTER "WINDY" WINS AKC ROYAL CANIN NATIONAL ALL-BREED PUPPY AND JUNIOR STAKES

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashwood She's Like The Wind, an Irish Setter known as "Windy" triumphed over 1,395 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held today in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin. "Windy," owned by Genea White Jones & Laura Heidrich of Fountaintown, IN and bred by Genea W Jones/Timothy Jones/Suzzie Bambule/Laura Heidrich, was crowned "Puppy of the Year" by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mr. Dana P. Cline, Mr. Elliott B. Weiss, and Dr. Thomas M. Davies, after quality canine competition.
ANIMALS
petproductnews.com

2 Dog Breeds Join AKC

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has added the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199. “We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry,” said...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
countryliving.com

6 empathetic dog breeds great for emotional support

Although all dogs provide endless love and companionship, some breeds are more empathetic than others. From Labradors to Golden Retrievers, there are plenty of emotional support dog breeds that will excel at comforting you in times of stress — and understand just how you feel. "Some dog breeds are...
PETS
Corbin Times Tribune

Guide to adopting a shelter dog

Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PETS
fox29.com

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

NEW YORK (AP) - The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges. The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Animal Shelters, At Or Near Capacity, Hope Betty White Challenge Leads To Forever Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. White will always be known for her award-winning comedic talent, but many didn’t realize just how much of an animal lover and activist she had been. The Betty White Challenge is hoping to honor that part of her legacy. There’s a Betty White social media fan frenzy going around aimed at helping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HOLAUSA

These are the smartest cat breeds

Cats are very clever animals. If you have a cat at home, they will surely have surprised you on more than one occasion by their occurrences or how they solve challenges or setbacks. But there are races that stand out more than others for their intelligence. There are kittens that are distinguished by their ability to communicate, make themselves understood or interact with other animals.
ANIMALS
whatsupnewp.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lola

Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;. Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and...
PETS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy