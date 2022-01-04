ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still have a BlackBerry? It will soon stop working: Talking Tech podcast

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina, happy new year and welcome back to Talking Tech. Remember Blackberry? You have to remember Blackberry. This was the pioneer of the smartphone, basically, came out in the early 2000s, I think even late '90s maybe, and it was considered the premier smartphone. Anytime anyone mentioned the word smartphone, that was typically the first device you thought of was a Blackberry. Then fast forward to Apple and Google jumping into the mix, Google introducing Android software, and then phones that run Android. Then, of course, Apple with the iPhone. That was ultimately really one of the big factors in the demise of Blackberry. Well, the final nail in the coffin for Blackberry devices is being struck as of Tuesday. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com.

As of Tuesday, Legacy Services for Blackberry devices will be gone for good. That includes Blackberry 7.1 OS and earlier, Blackberry 10 software, Blackberry playbook OS 2.1 and earlier, so any Blackberry devices that you are clinging to that you might even still be using, that you just maybe have stuck in a drawer somewhere, any of those Blackberry devices running that software it's basically not going to work. According to Blackberry, it says devices running that software "will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS, and 911 functionality."

Obviously, Blackberry has kind of been out of the mix for a while when it comes to smart phones, which is fascinating because, again, it was the premier name when it came to that business before Apple, Google, other competitors showed up. We had the touch screen devices only and, again, there was a period too where even when Apple first came out people were like I want my physical keyboard. Then eventually those touch screens got better and better and people eventually shifted. Blackberry attempted to rebound though. In 2013, if you remember, they introduced their own touch screen only phone, which was interesting because, again, the keyboard was one of the signature features.

It obviously didn't sell well, pushed the company to consider a deal, a sales deal selling the company. Then eventually in 2016 Blackberry announced it would no longer manufacture Blackberry devices. Then last, in 2020, excuse me, the company announced it was planning to shut down all these Legacy services, which is officially happening as of Tuesday. Now, Blackberry the company is still around. They have now shifted to offering security software to businesses and governments. I remember those Blackberry devices. They were fantastic and they were really ... We talk about people who are on their touch screens. I always thought of the people on the blackberries typing furiously with their thumbs on the keyboard all the time, but they were super useful devices. They were perfect for business. That's really where Blackberry established itself but, then again, once the iPhone and Android and all those other devices started to pop up, Blackberry kind of fell to the wayside so rest in peace, Blackberry, Blackberry, the device anyway.

Again, the company's still around but rest in peace to Blackberry devices. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Did you ever use a Blackberry? What memories do you have of owning a Blackberry or using it for work or whatever other purposes you had? Let me know on Twitter. I'm @BrettMolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us or leave a review on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast. Don't forget, if you want tech news delivered straight to your inbox subscribe to the Talking Tech Newsletter. You can go to newsletters.usatoday.com for more. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Still have a BlackBerry? It will soon stop working: Talking Tech podcast

