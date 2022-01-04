Jug Bridge Monument

John Sisemore, prospector and rancher, built the first bridge over the Deschutes in 1904. Sisemore Bridge was located on the Deschutes River at the site of Farewell Bend, near the present Old Mill District in Bend. It was built by John Sisemore in December 1904. He was born in Kentucky on Dec. 14, 1835. Sisemore came west to Utah in 1853 and then on to Northern California, where he prospected for gold. He managed to make some money from his placer mine but also spent most of it. The prospector's health began to deteriorate, so he left the mines in 1857 with a reported $32,000 in gold dust. He moved to the Willamette Valley in Oregon and bought some cattle, which he drove south to the mines and sold for a huge profit. Sisemore decided to go into the livestock business. He ranged his cattle in several locations in Eastern Oregon but made his general headquarters in Jackson County. A severe winter resulted in much of his cattle herd being decimated.

