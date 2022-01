Having now been in operation for more than a century, BMW currently stands as one of the most elite and sought-after luxury car brands on the planet. While all Roundel-badged automobiles are synonymous with luxury and performance, the Bavarian brand’s ever-growing lineup has made it increasingly difficult to wrap your head around the company’s entire model range — or figure out which Bimmer is right for you. So, with this in mind, we’re taking a deep dive into the brand, exploring its illustrious history before breaking down each model currently offered by BMW.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO