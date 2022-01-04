ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Solid stat line un win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kleber registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bulls face Mavericks, seek 10th straight win

The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls will bring the NBA's longest winning streak into Dallas on Sunday for a matchup with a Mavericks team that is riding its own hot spell. Chicago won its ninth straight game Friday, 130-122 over the Washington Wizards. Chicago's Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxi Kleber
Indy100

LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Nuggets#Fg
The Spun

Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy