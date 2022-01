The Golden State Warriors are fully back. After a couple of seasons out of title contention, the Warriors are second in the Western Conference. They are only a game back of the first seed, the Phoenix Suns. The Dubs are doing it for a few reasons. Firstly, it is their historic defense, led by Draymond Green. Secondly, Stephen Curry is playing one of the best seasons of his career, which is saying a ton. Curry is a two-time MVP and the first (and only) unanimous MVP in the history of the league. Still, this is one of the best seasons he played in the league. There are many reasons why they are up in the standings, so here are two reasons why the Golden State Warriors are title contenders.

