The state government has launched CareerConneCT, a new program designed to help workers whose employment was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the program, training providers are eligible to apply for grants over the next four years to design short-term programs that provide industry-recognized credentials and job placement services across several sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, clean energy and other in-demand industries. The program is expected to support training for approximately 8,000 participants, with grants being issued every February and August.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO