If you’re an ML.NET user and looking to train your models on GPUs, you may find you have limited options that are easy to consume. If you happen to be on a desktop that can support Nvidia GPU graphics cards you're in luck! If you happen to be on a “regular” desktop or laptop, you’ll be stuck on CPU training, which is not fun. There are certainly options like running a VM in the cloud or using a service like Azure Machine Learning Studio, but even then there are hoops to jump through. In this post, we’ll look at how you can utilize Google Colab to not only train your ML.NET models but fast as well.

