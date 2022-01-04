Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Leads team with 27/16 double-double

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It wasn’t a triple-double but, Luka Doncic had 21 points and matched a season high with 15 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 103-89 on Monday night. Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock added 15 points each for the Mavericks, who swept a...
Nikola Jokic is one of the elite players in the NBA today. The 2021 MVP is still playing at an extremely high level right now and has established himself as one of the best players in the league right now. Jokic is a superstar and an excellent player. But members of the Nuggets organization actually see the value he brings as a human being.
SALT LAKE CITY – Bojan Bogdanovic had a great performance for the Utah Jazz on the road against the Denver Nuggets and recorded a rare double-double. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets, Bojan Bogdanovic had just two career double-doubles. Two of those came in the last four games, which means he had one career double-double entering this season.
Someday, after some preposterous line of production, Nikola Jokic might crack. The burden of three condensed seasons, piled on top of COVID stress, carrying a depleted team and navigating parenthood with a newborn daughter, might weigh him down. It could’ve been Wednesday night, when the Nuggets were down numerous coaches,...
Nikola Jokic is a uniquely-gifted, supremely talented big man whose skill set is something the league has certainly never seen before at his size. The Denver Nuggets star may be one-of-a-kind, but there’s another name that he may very well be cut from the same cloth with – Dirk Nowitzki.
The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
After the first half buzzer sounded on Sunday night's game at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers superstar LeBron James could be seen having what was described as a 'heated discussion' with Lakers coach Phil Handy. The exchange was captured on the broadcast, and social media erupted. LeBron James' relationship with coaches has...
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a shock loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. Ja Morant had an incredible performance against the Nets and helped the Grizzlies defeat the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Nets were not up to the mark last night, and some fans want a personnel change.
One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
Andrew Wiggins has blossomed this season with the Golden State Warriors, but one of his former teammates thinks that he could still be so much more. Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Wiggins on the Minnesota Timberwolves, spoke to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes this week for a feature on Wiggins. Garnett gave his thoughts on the ex-No. 1 overall pick and offered a criticism.
The Los Angeles Lakers made a midseason trade that sent Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers after Ricky Rubio was lost for the season. Rondo, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Lakers in the summer, but he fell out of the rotation early on with his lackluster play. Though he could still facilitate the offense with crafty passing, his shooting numbers declined (32.4% overall, 26.7% from deep) and his defense was taken advantage of.
In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Patrick Beverley has found a new home in the NBA, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley was traded from the Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies, who then traded him to the Timberwolves. After years of being the defensive enforcer for the LA Clippers, Beverley is now on a team that doesn't have the championship aspirations the Clippers did.
At this point in time, three of the NBA’s most historical franchises…well, truly two but we’ll play along and say three…are in the midst of some troubling times. The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are all sitting at .500 or worse with the NBA season coming up on the halfway point.
During Wednesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards, broadcaster Glenn Consor made a very controversial remark. Shortly after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a clutch shot for the Rockets, Consor made a reference to the guard’s father. “You’ve got to give credit,” Consor said on the...
