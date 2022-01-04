Partner Roundtable: Warehouse Automation

Logility announced that it is working with Planalytics to help clients capitalize on sales opportunities during favorable weather by identifying, quantifying and applying weather-driven demand calculations to business planning and forecasting. Planalytics layers in predictive demand metrics to Logility's platform. The supply chain is continuously affected by weather and natural hazards, but climate change impacts in now more than ever. Road blocks and bottlenecks continue dramatically with unfortunate natural disasters occurring throughout the world, tying up product delivery. More data, automation and artificial intelligence, like this partnership, will focus on demand planning and route optimization in regards to weather as we move forward.
