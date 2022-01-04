ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Partner Roundtable: Warehouse Automation

foodlogistics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom forecasting and inventory refill to visibility and end-to-end...

www.foodlogistics.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodlogistics.com

New Partnership Aims to Predict Sales, Revenue Based on Weather

Logility announced that it is working with Planalytics to help clients capitalize on sales opportunities during favorable weather by identifying, quantifying and applying weather-driven demand calculations to business planning and forecasting. Planalytics layers in predictive demand metrics to Logility's platform. The supply chain is continuously affected by weather and natural hazards, but climate change impacts in now more than ever. Road blocks and bottlenecks continue dramatically with unfortunate natural disasters occurring throughout the world, tying up product delivery. More data, automation and artificial intelligence, like this partnership, will focus on demand planning and route optimization in regards to weather as we move forward.
MARKETS
foodlogistics.com

5 Tips for Finding the Right Temperature-Controlled Logistics Vendor

The 2021 holidays are expected to round out a very big year for e-commerce. Online retail exploded over the past two years, thanks to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Digital Commerce 360, shoppers spent $792 billion online in 2020 in the United States alone. And, while figures for 2021 obviously can’t be finalized yet, eMarketer expects online spending to exceed $930 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

PassFort partners with Trulioo for global KYC/KYB automation

UK-based provider of SaaS regulatory tech, PassFort, has partnered with identity verification company Trulioo to digitalise KYC and KYB processes for businesses around the world. According to the press release, with the increased introduction and uptake of digital financial services around the world, borders are becoming less relevant to financial...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ISG Partners With Soroco to Offer Process Discovery for Automation Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Soroco, a leading provider of work-graph-based process discovery, task mining and process transformation solutions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warehouse#Automation
aithority.com

Bio-Techne And Akoya Biosciences Partner To Deliver Automated Spatial Multiomics Workflow With Industry-Leading Speed And Resolution

Bio-Techne’s proven and established RNAScope® technology combined with Akoya’s powerful new PhenoCycler™-Fusion system will enable comprehensive spatial phenotyping of RNA and protein biomarkers. Bio-Techne a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, and Akoya Biosciences, Inc.,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Aderant Partners With LawPay To Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions For Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Modern Shipper Top 10: Warehouse automation and fulfillment

Modern Shipper launched in February with a mission of highlighting the ever-growing last mile of the supply chain. Throughout the year, we learned a lot, and our readers helped inform us of plenty more. Looking back on the year that was, there were plenty of stories that resonated with our...
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Rhenus Partners with Geek+ to Develop its First AMR Warehouse in Asia

Geek+, a global AMR leader, and Rhenus Logistics are proud to announce the successful deployment of the first AMR-operated Rhenus warehouse in Hong Kong. The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt on global supply chain operations, with the disruption of the labor market having exacerbated labor shortages. The innovation-focused, solutions-oriented logistics provider Rhenus Hong Kong will adopt Geek+’s advanced robotics and AI technologies in a proof-of-concept warehousing project in the country. This is the latest Rhenus initiative in the region and is part of its ongoing strategy to deepen its focus on IT-driven digitalization by tapping into smart logistics to build a sustainable and robust supply chain.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HIT Consultant

Q-Centrix & Realyze Intelligence Partner to Advance the Clinical Data Automation

– Q-Centrix®, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced a partnership with Realyze Intelligence, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to capture unstructured clinical data, ensuring patient populations with heart conditions or cancer receive the most beneficial treatments.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
TrendHunter.com

Automated Investment Platforms

The 'Aikido Finance' platform is an automated investment tool for those seeking out a way to partake in quantitative investing that would traditional require ample financial knowledge and more. The platform doesn't require users to have any coding experience or to dedicate time and capital to the process by making use of a catalog of rules-based strategies for investment. These have been backtested over the course of 20 years to ensure validity and will enable users to get started in as little time as possible.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

Redefining the future of AI-powered intelligent automation and process discovery. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation...
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

How Fleet-Powered Businesses Can Survive the Car Chip Shortage

Pre-COVID-19, car dealerships had parking lots lined with vehicles ready to purchase; vehicles available in every model and color promised endless options. And, in the event a certain dealer did not have an on-site option available, they worked with partner dealers to get exactly what the customer was looking for.
ECONOMY
Rahul Thakur

Surviving in an Automation Based Future?

Image Source: (Vectorjuice | Freepik) It’s inevitable to say that automation has already impacted each of our lives, and I think 15–20 years from now, we can barely imagine a life with no automation.
foodlogistics.com

Micro-Fulfillment Market to Reach $36B by 2030

The micro-fulfillment centers (MFCs) market is projected to be worth $36 billion by 2030, according to LogisticsIQ. In fact, annual MFC installations will grow more than 20 times by 2030, from current installed base of about 50 in 2020 to around 6,600 in 2030. And, more than 80% of these MFCs will be deployed in North America in 2022.
INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy