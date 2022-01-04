Partner Roundtable: Warehouse Automation

The 'Aikido Finance' platform is an automated investment tool for those seeking out a way to partake in quantitative investing that would traditional require ample financial knowledge and more. The platform doesn't require users to have any coding experience or to dedicate time and capital to the process by making use of a catalog of rules-based strategies for investment. These have been backtested over the course of 20 years to ensure validity and will enable users to get started in as little time as possible.

