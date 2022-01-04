Bassist for Christian band Big Daddy Weave dies of COVID a week after hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi is getting back on the road again this spring, with a stop scheduled in St. Paul. On Friday, Xcel Energy Center announced that the show is slated for April 3. Tickets will go on sale for most markets on Jan. 14. Jon Bon Jovi and the band spent much of the last two years recording and releasing new music. The “2020” album was one of the most critically acclaimed releases that year, the band said, citing USA Today’s and the Associated Press’ rave reviews. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a release. Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

