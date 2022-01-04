ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to Watch: The Deal Market After the IPO Rush

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4jlM_0dcMLPAo00

Click here to read the full article.

The old maxim that nothing draws a crowd like a crowd was truer than ever in the IPO stampede last year.

A hot stock market, a reevaluation of the consumer space by investors and fashion ’s post-pandemic prospects drew an unprecedented group of companies to the public market last year — from Allbirds to Rent the Runway Inc. to Warby Parker Inc. to Zegna.

More from WWD

That’s a hard act to follow.

But many of the pieces needed for more dealmaking this year are in place.

Marc Cooper, chief executive officer of investment bank Solomon Partners, said in a 2022 deal world analysis: “The markets are flush with capital, companies have low borrowing costs, the stock market has reached — and in some cases exceeded — pre-pandemic levels, the IPO engine continues to hum along and private equity investors are looking to deploy a historic level of cash.”

More companies are looking to make their move to Wall Street this year — including Rue Gilt Groupe Inc. and saks.com — but the initial public offering rush might give way to something else as the backlog of companies ready to go public dwindles.

Should the stock market take a breather, private equity players could start to reassert themselves, as many have been waiting on the sidelines, unwilling to compete directly with a frothy Wall Street in retail and fashion.

There’s also a fair bit of skepticism around the IPO rush that could lead to more dealmaking down the road — probably not this year, but next year and beyond. One prominent investor told WWD the long list of more questionable IPOs in 2021 would be private equity deal prospects in a couple of years.

The other group of players to watch is the companies that are still retooling, picking up new expertise, entering new kinds of markets or simply looking to build on their portfolios.

That flavor of dealmaking was seen at the end of 2021, when Nike Inc. bought the metaverse-ready RTFKT and when Crocs Inc. inked a $2.5 billion deal to buy casual footwear brand Hey Dude.

Others are out and openly on the hunt.

Capri Holdings CEO John Idol told investors that the company would be disciplined in its approach to dealmaking, while underscoring that he was still very much in the game after buying Versace and Jimmy Choo and adding them to the Michael Kors business.

“We believe that we will continue to focus only on the luxury area, which predominantly means — and I would almost say exclusively means — European luxury companies that really have the ability to be at minimum $1 billion because it’s not really worth our time, energy and effort to do something that will only be hundreds of millions of dollars, even though it’s a very sizable business,” Idol said. “It takes kind of the same energy and effort to put that into a few hundred million as it does a $1 billion-plus business.

“So we’re active,” Idol said. “We are actively looking now. We’re actually even involved in select conversations, nothing is on the horizon, but we are active.”

More from WWD:

Nike Buys Metaverse-ready RTFKT

Year in Review: The IPO Rush Transforming Fashion

Year in Review: C-suite Changes Shake Up the Industry

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

What to Watch: Who Will Buy Shandong Ruyi’s Brands SMCP and Gieves & Hawkes?

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Having once aspired to be China’s very own LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the debt-laden Shandong Ruyi is fighting for survival, with some of its prized assets likely to change hands in 2022 — some of them more quickly than others. With billions in debt, Ruyi has been looking to offload Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, the Italian men’s wear brand Cerruti, and the French contemporary fashion group SMCP, owner of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot, and De Fursac brands. SMCP, in particular, is proving to be problematic.More from WWDBally RTW...
BUSINESS
WWD

What to Watch: Beauty Devices to Gain Steam in 2022

Click here to read the full article. After an explosive two years, beauty devices show no signs of retrenching in 2022. The category, notoriously difficult to grow due to low replenishment rates, is only gaining momentum heading into the new year.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 The NPD Group has cited at-home devices as a bright spot in 2020, and according to a consumer survey conducted by Mintel in April 2021, 29 percent of consumers over the age of 18 are interested in buying a skin care device, as opposed to...
SKIN CARE
WWD

What to Watch: Europe’s Luxury Sector Is Poised to Keep Growing

Click here to read the full article. Luxury’s spectacular rebound from the pandemic is expected to continue — perhaps moderated slightly — into 2022, fueled by a vibrant U.S. market and China, and driven by local consumers instead of tourists. “The prospects for European luxury goods companies are still very promising despite the recent powerful rebound in sales,” said Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC in New York. “The irony of the past 18 months is that the uncertainty generated by COVID-19-related restrictions has forced management teams to be more nimble, less risk-averse, more daring and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jimmy Choo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Capri Holdings#Ipo#Warby Parker Inc#Wwd Photos Of#Rue Gilt Groupe Inc#Saks Com
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
mynbc5.com

What's next for supply chains after the holiday rush

Retailers can breathe a sigh of relief now that the Christmas holiday is over, capping months of laborious planning to keep shelves stocked over the busy shopping period. But it may not be much of a respite. What's happening: A new index from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Deadline

Discovery Stock Leaps 17% After Wall Street Analyst Says WarnerMedia Merger Can Yield “The Most Dynamic Global Media Company”

Discovery shares, which have been in a funk for months, roared back to life today, jumping 17% on heavy trading volume after a validation from a veteran Wall Street analyst. Bank of America’s Jessica Reif Ehrlich upgraded Discovery shares to a “buy” from “neutral” and rhapsodized about its potential in a note to clients. She also raised her 12-month price target to $45 from $34. The stock responded by climbing to $30.06 by the closing bell, its highest level since last July. Trading volume was nearly seven times normal levels. On a mixed day overall for stocks, the boost for Discovery appeared...
STOCKS
Quad-Cities Times

Watch now: Why Rivian shares plunged below IPO price

Rivian Automotive, the electric pickup maker backed by Amazon, briefly tumbled below its November IPO price as the industry darling faces growing competition in the EV market. Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow reports on "Bloomberg Markets."
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

GameStop, AMC, DraftKings, Starbucks: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Stock futures are slipping after jobs figures showed a decline in the unemployment rate. Here’s what we’re watching in Friday’s trading:. GameStop GME 1.28% shot 18% higher ahead of the bell. The WSJ reported that the retailer is planning to launch a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. Another retail-trader favorite, AMC Entertainment, AMC -1.27% climbed 4.5%. The moves mark a course reversal after an inauspicious start to the year for both stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

China Mobile records flat opening on Shanghai market after raising China's largest IPO in over a decade

China Mobile’s opening day on the Shanghai market saw a strong rise and eventual flat close after raising the largest IPO on the Chinese stock market in over a decade. The communications company raised around $8.78 billion, but a quick 10.4% opening rally ended up falling back over the course of the day. The stock ended up close to its opening value by the close of day.
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

WWD

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy