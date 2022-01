The upcoming VALORANT Act has plenty of new content for players to enjoy, but there will be a short wait before fans get to see what Riot Games has in store. The next VALORANT Act will include Neon, the Manila-born agent. Riot released a gameplay trailer today showcasing her new abilities. Neon will be a quick and agile agent with a diverse kit. She has the ability to sprint and slide but can also deal damage using her ultimate and potentially concuss enemies using her grenade ability, which can bounce off walls.

