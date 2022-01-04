ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Rewind January 4th

rewind943.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1967, The Doors released their self-titled debut album, featuring “Light My Fire” and “The End”....

rewind943.com

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 4th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- The Biden administration is providing another 800 million dollars to support smaller-scale beef, pork, and poultry plants and is establishing a new tipline for whistleblowers from the meatpacking industry. U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says the goal with this new batch of federal grants and loans is to invest in at least 15 small packing plants and to take steps to recruit and train new workers for the industry. Iowa Farm Bureau president Brent Johnson participated in the White House meeting. Johnson urged the president to work with Iowa's congressional delegation on a price transparency bill to ensure farmers are paid an honest price for their cattle, hogs, and poultry. Several of the Iowans who serve in the U.S. Senate and House said via Twitter that they were pleased to see the bipartisan bill was highlighted during Monday's summit.
klfdradio.com

Today in History for 4th January 2022

1920 – Amsterdam actors decide to strike for retirement benefits. 1965 – LBJ’s “Great Society” State of the Union Address. 1975 – New Orleans Jazz set a then NBA record (with 24-second shot clock) by scoring only 20 points in the first half of a 111-89 loss in Seattle; unwanted record stands for nearly 25 years.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in the US

Massive volcanic eruptions are among the best-known moments in history. When Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, it destroyed the city of Pompeii and people for miles around it. More recent eruptions are widely known parts of recent history. Millions of Americans can remember television coverage of the explosion of Mount Saint Helens in 1980. […]
Jenn Leach

Are we getting 4th stimulus checks in January?

Update: Talks of many changes are happening in government from student loan forgiveness to a fourth stimulus check. What’s the latest on a possible 4th stimulus check?. $2,000/month to every American is the name of the Change.org petition and it’s reached 2.992 million signatures. When/if it reaches 3 million signatures, it will become the top signed in Change.org history! Then, will it have an impact on the governments decision to launch a fourth stimulus check?
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, January 4th

(FOX) "Woke" New Yorkers in Palm Beach, Fla., were told to "stay out of Florida" in a series of fliers that concerned community members and prompted a police investigation over the weekend. Palm Beach police confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that it investigated fliers that were stuck onto New...
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 4th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the some of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Florida’s averaged nearly 52,000 daily COVID-19 cases over the past week as our state and the country continue to experience peak pandemic conditions on back of the spread of the omicron variant over the holidays. Risk of contracting the virus remains high in all 67 of Florida’s counties. Related...
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
rewind943.com

Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation’s capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a...
Axios

Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN. Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.
