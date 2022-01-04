ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Demetric Felton: Invisible in Week 17

Felton played one snap on offense and 10 on special teams in Monday's 26-14 loss to Pittsburgh. Felton was barely seen Monday; after being the team's...

ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”
Bengals.com

Contipelli's Countdown | Week 18 at Cleveland Browns

The Bengals regular-season finale is set to kick off Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie, as Cincinnati looks to even the season series against the Browns. Here are five things to know ahead of Sunday's Week 18 Battle of Ohio with the Cleveland Browns:. 1. Kings...
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Backs Up Mary Kay Cabot's 'Clickbait' Baker Mayfield Report

Colin Cowherd: “Mary Kay Cabot is very trustable, and had a story today which said it’s rough between Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield. Well, I’ve got a source that I trust that knows this group of people running the franchise, and I was told late in the year ‘it’s pretty rocky.’ I said when Baker was coming out that he’s a franchise quarterback but I would take him off the board because he’s too toxic. He’s not quarterback-ial, he’s not my cup of tea, but he is a franchise quarterback, and I still think he is when healthy, he’s just not a great one… I trust Mary Kay because I’ve had her on shows and podcasts multiple times – she’s been doing this for a long time and breaking a lot of stories for a long time. She doesn’t make stuff up. I imagine there’s a lot of Browns fans who think this [Mayfield’s tweet to Cabot] is the greatest thing in the world. Andrew Berry doesn’t like it and Kevin Stefanski doesn’t like it. It doesn’t matter matter what Bruno in the upper deck drinking a Bud Light thinks. The GM doesn’t like it, the owner doesn’t like it, the coach doesn’t like it, and that’s all that matters. This is not going to play well in the front office. They don’t want him antagonizing people and they’re not happy with it. The dudes upstairs are over him. I was told by a source that I trust who is very connected that Baker now does realize he’s lost some people in the room and he’s aware of this thing not going great. If I was Baker, I wouldn’t do this stuff because in the end, if you want a second chance to be a franchise quarterback, there’s going to be a GM who goes ‘ehhh, do you really want to deal with all this nonsense all the time?’” (Full Video Above)
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: No Week 18 injury designation

Chubb (ribs/chest) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Chubb was limited at practice this week, but he'll be available for the Browns' season finale. Meanwhile, Kareem Hunt (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest and D'Ernest Johnson is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. While Chubb is slated to be out there this weekend, it remains to be seen if he'll log his customary workload with Cleveland out of the playoff picture. In that context, the team could give Demetric Felton added backfield touches in Week 18.
CBS Sports

Browns' Kareem Hunt: Questionable for Week 18

Hunt (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Hunt, who last suited up in Week 14, continues to be limited by an ankle issue, which clouds his status for the Browns' season finale. With the team eliminated from playoff contention, it's plausible that Hunt could be held out or limited Sunday if his ankle remains problematic ahead of Cleveland's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
