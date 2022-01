2021 was another year defined by the pandemic. If 2020 was about reacting to the new changes, this year was about forming a new normal. Brick and mortar financial institutions continued to improve on their digital channels. To get there, more partnerships were formed between FIs and fintech firms. Digital finance companies like Stripe and Square launched new products, expanded to new countries, and just grew overall. With numerous rounds over $100 million, global investment in fintech more than doubled 2020’s levels. And who could overlook the first big steps in the mainstreaming of digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO