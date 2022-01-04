ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA helping people keep resolutions

By Zach Williamson
 2 days ago
The most common resolution each year is to lose some weight, become healthier, or get in better shape, which makes this time of the year the most common for folks to buy new gym memberships.

The downtown YMCA says numbers were down a bit last year because of COVID-19, but they have been seeing some familiar faces come back.

However, they want to continue to make it easier for new members to get integrated into the Y and achieve the goals they have for themselves. One way they are doing that is with their Get Started Program.

"It's two sessions with a wellness coach, and you can just really talk about what your goals are and what you want to accomplish. Put it on paper, sometimes if you don't put it on paper it's just kind of up there in the air, they don't always succeed. If you can meet with a wellness coach you can really talk to them and get background on what you need to do is really going to help people and hold them accountable too," said Brandon Brugger, executive director at the downtown YMCA.

They also have a promo running now if you sign up to be a member.

January will cost just one dollar before paying for regular membership fees starting in February...

The Y says they understand how people can be intimidated when first starting a membership, but everyone starts somewhere, and they're there to help you reach your goals.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

