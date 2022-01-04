ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Big Thing in Education Technology for 2022 — and Beyond

By Tim Newcomb
The 74
The 74
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8WW8_0dcMKk0e00

The spotlight was bright on education technology during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but the technology’s value didn’t come into focus for every teacher, experts say. Now, with that perspective, school districts and teachers are taking a new look at ed tech, opening a new future for tech in classrooms.

“People seem to be waking up to the reality that ed tech is no longer a separate category and that nearly everything students do has a technology component,” says Bart Epstein, CEO of the EdTech Evidence Exchange . “Accordingly, educators are demanding more information about which students are engaging with various tools — how frequently and successfully.”

Ryan Baker, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, says that during the pandemic, school districts adopted pretty much anything they could. There were great platforms that contributed to a better learning experience for students while providing quality data for teachers, and poor platforms that Baker says were basically a waste of time, made for an unpleasant experience and provided no benefits for learning.

Because of this mass adoption, teachers had an opportunity to see a wealth of options and try some things they wouldn’t have before. And that means a big shift coming in 2022, as successful platforms will continue to see growth — even if not at the rate seen at the height of the pandemic  — while others will be cast aside. “A lot of the teachers who adopted something really quickly” during the pandemic “are de-adopting it really quickly,” Baker says. “The vendors who have high-quality offerings, their numbers aren’t dropping below where they were pre-pandemic.”

What does this mean for 2022?

Epstein says that while some districts are still spending stimulus money just to spend it instead of taking the time to research and evaluate their options, most have a better understanding of technology than they did before COVID-19 struck and are demanding information about the tools students use. Dan Carroll, former teacher and founder of Clever , a company that helps school districts integrate ed tech solutions, says that more than half the teachers he’s surveyed expect to continue using most of the new technology they’ve adopted. But the pandemic still left a giant learning loss hole across the country — and that’s where ed tech may focus.

“The next big thing is going to be tutoring and quasi-learning center experiences for students who have fallen behind,” Epstein says, even though, he notes, the transition will endure a “giant mess” that wastes money in the process as people figure out the best way to implement the technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyStk_0dcMKk0e00

Courtesy of Smart Technologies

With districts not set up to hire local, outside tutors and then run a completely new program that integrates their work with classroom teachers’ lessons, Epstein believes tutoring represents a market that technology companies should fill. “Some students need ongoing tutoring support for a few classes,” Epstein says. “Others were socially promoted last year and are so far behind that what they need is someone to teach them an entire year of math. We’re starting to see more real-time tutoring embedded into various programs, and I expect that trend to continue.”

The ability to provide tutoring virtually offers an opportunity, he says.

Baker agrees. He says virtual tutoring will expand in the coming years, led by an effort to link both computer-based and human tutoring in one application for improved efficiency and effectiveness. “We will see a lot more of that over the next couple of years,” he says.

Baker also hopes to see a greater push into simulation technology, applications that make it easy for teachers to integrate tech directly into the classroom while students experience a new skill or learn a new concept through a hands-on virtual experience.

Through it all, Baker and Carroll say, the best companies will not only provide a quality experience for the students in a given classroom, but collect useful information for the teacher.

“I don’t think teachers or administrators want another big thing right now, so, with that in mind, I think the next big thing in ed tech will be about sustainability, improving experiences for end users, finding ways to collect information about what’s working and what needs improvement and making sure that the massive investments that have been made in ed tech over the past 18 months show value,” Carroll says.

He expects popular tools will make teachers’ lives easier by streamlining operations and saving time, as will technologies that can help students master a missing skill or get tutoring support without putting more of a burden on the classroom teacher. Those, he says, “will be in high demand.”

Related
martechseries.com

Kintone Honored in Fast Company’s 2021 Next Big Things in Tech Awards

Fast Company’s editors selected the top 2021 technologies that will transform how we communicate with each other — from AR car displays to virtual fashion; Kintone (through its parent company Cybozu) was recognized for enabling teams to build custom productivity applications. Kintone, the customizable digital workplace platform built...
BUSINESS
The 74

New Education Research: Small-Group Learning Can Mitigate Effects of Closures

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Carroll
The 74

Researching High-Quality Curriculum in Real Schools, in Real Time

It’s time to get serious about innovation in education. And we don’t just mean more ed tech. The pandemic caused tremendous disruption to U.S. schools this past year and a half — cutting off kids from teachers, peers and learning routines. To simply return to business as usual would be to shortchange students and communities. […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Parents! Take Our Omicron Education Survey — How Is Your School Doing Right Now?

As the infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the U.S., families and educators are facing a new wave of school delays, campus closures and classroom safety concerns. Here at The74Million.org, our education reporters want to know more about how this surge is affecting parents, students and school communities — and what you’re thinking and feeling about this […]
EDUCATION
The 74

'Work-Based' Learning: One State's Plan to Give Students Real-World Experience

Tech teams, early childhood education certificates, and a fast-track to nursing — these are just some of the programs that took the spotlight at the North Carolina Business Committee for Education’s (NCBCE) annual meeting. This year, the event highlighted successful work-based learning programs in schools across the state. Work-based learning, from career and technical education […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Technology#Next Big Thing#Ed Tech#Smart Technologies
The 74

How a Literacy Curriculum Shift Helped Not Just Students, But Teachers, Too

This is the third in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Pearson CEO Says Flexibility Is Key to Maximize Remote Instruction for Students

The highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced school districts nationwide to return to virtual instruction, but there remain concerns about the quality of education students are receiving online. Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, an education publisher and assessment service provider, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about steps educators and parents can take to make the remote learning experience an easier one, noting that one of the biggest advantages teachers can have is flexibility. "You cannot take a rigid timetable that works in the analog world and replicate that in the digital world. You need to have flexibility. Asynchronous learning, I think, is a very important part," he told Cheddar.
EDUCATION
