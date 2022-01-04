ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 09:55:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon Patchy Freezing Drizzle, Areas Of Fog This Evening Patchy freezing drizzle along with areas of fog will persist through much of the late evening hours. Visibilities will be reduced to a mile or less at times. Icy spots could develop on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Take it slow and drive with caution if traveling this evening. The fog and freezing drizzle will be swept away with a west to east moving cold front by midnight, although the colder air in the wake of the front could further result in localized icy spots on roads. In addition, gusty northwest winds will drop wind chills into teens below zero overnight.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tyler and northeastern Jasper Counties through 500 PM CST At 433 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Woodville, Kirbyville, Warren, Town Bluff, Fred, Spurger, Roganville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Ivanhoe and Hillister. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Providence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain expected with a glaze of ice accumulations. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Windham County. In Massachusetts, Central Middlesex and Western Essex Counties. In Rhode Island, Northwest Providence County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses which may ice first.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 19:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Fayette; Union; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, untreated roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP Some roads and sidewalks may become slick this evening as temperatures drop, snow flurries spread across much of the area, and winds become strong. Winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop below one mile in any light snow that develops. If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats, hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case your vehicle becomes stranded.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges Patchy slick spots along roadways possible early this morning Although air temperatures are largely above freezing, surface temperatures are at or slightly below freezing resulting in patchy areas of ice along roadways. Surface temperatures will increase to above freezing shortly before sunrise. Use caution while driving this morning. If you encounter icy roads, slow down and increase the distance between your vehicle and those that surround you.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Southeast Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent SOME SPOTTY FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET THIS MORNING Light and spotty freezing rain and/or sleet will over spread portions of Eastern MA and RI this morning. Some light glazes of ice are possible and this may cause some slippery spots on untreated surfaces. Any ice and/or sleet accumulations will be very light. Temperatures will continue to rise towards and above freezing by mid morning. Use caution if on the roads this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland A few slick spots possible this evening Patchy light freezing rain is possible this evening with temperatures near the freezing mark. Precipitation is expected to be light, but a few slick spots may develop. Use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses that will be most prone to icing. Temperatures are expected to warm overnight, ending the threat of slick conditions.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:13:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 04:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Rutland; Western Rutland; Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...The northern Adirondacks of New York and in Vermont Rutland and Windsor counties as well as eastern Addison county. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will develop early this morning and transition to areas of freezing drizzle and snow in the afternoon before ending Sunday evening as scattered snow showers.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Fairfax; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier Patchy Light Freezing Rain Possible Patchy light freezing rain is possible through 9 AM this morning. Although the most widespread precipitation is expected to be to the northwest, it will not take much to cause slippery spots this morning. Please use extra caution when travelling. Any surfaces that appear to be wet may actually be icy. Temperatures will rise above freezing by late this morning, causing any precipitation to change to rain.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler, west central Newton, northeastern Hardin and east central Jasper Counties through 315 PM CST At 228 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buna, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Call, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha Bitter Cold Wind Chills Overnight Wind chills overnight will fall to between 15 and 20 degrees below zero, locally as cold as 25 below. Please exercise caution when heading outdoors for any prolonged period of time. In addition, wet areas will freeze on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Motorists should be on the look out for potential icy spots while traveling. Take it slow and exercise caution.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 04:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne A FEW SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Areas of light rain will continue overnight. Although air temperatures are above freezing, some untreated and elevated surfaces may still be below freezing. As a result, a few slick spots will remain possible through the evening hours, especially on bridges, overpasses and other untreated surfaces. Please use some extra caution if traveling this evening.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

