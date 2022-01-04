Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tyler and northeastern Jasper Counties through 500 PM CST At 433 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Woodville, Kirbyville, Warren, Town Bluff, Fred, Spurger, Roganville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Ivanhoe and Hillister. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
