Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon Patchy Freezing Drizzle, Areas Of Fog This Evening Patchy freezing drizzle along with areas of fog will persist through much of the late evening hours. Visibilities will be reduced to a mile or less at times. Icy spots could develop on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Take it slow and drive with caution if traveling this evening. The fog and freezing drizzle will be swept away with a west to east moving cold front by midnight, although the colder air in the wake of the front could further result in localized icy spots on roads. In addition, gusty northwest winds will drop wind chills into teens below zero overnight.

21 HOURS AGO