Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to get mistaken for Khloe Kardashian

By Jovita Trujillo
 5 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is the latest celebrity to get mistaken for Khloe Kardashian Another day another person getting confused for Khloe Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen has been very open about her journey with cosmetic procedures but fans are starting to think she now looks likeKhloe Kardashian. The cookbook author shared she had buccal fat removal surgery, a procedure to thin the cheeks as well as an eyebrow transplant.

On Sunday she shared a stunning photo with perfect makeup and full brows and a blonde haircut. While she looked great most of the top comments are about her resemblance to the Kardashian. “Chile I thought that was Khloe 🥴,” one user wrote. “Anyone else thought she was khloe at first glance?” Another commented.

Teigen later addressed trolls in the comment section in a video about her new full eyebrows. “I have one new makeup artist for a week and you all think I got surgery when I literally post every day all day” she wrote. But the haters weren’t done and continued to post about the resemblance. “Because you look like Khloe Kardashian,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Morphing into Khloe.”

Of course, it’s not the first time people see Khloe in someone else. Last year Tori Spelling went viral for her resemblance to the Kardashian. Spelling was of course “honored” by the confusion. When approached by TMZ about the situation she responded, “I‘m honored,” adding, “Of course! [i’m honored] She’s gorgeous!”

Khloe did not respond to the comparisons to Spelling and likely won’t respond to the comparisons to Teigen. The Good American founder has plenty on her plate as it was revealed yesterday by Tristan Thompson that he is the father of Maralee Nichols son. The NBA player shared the news on his Instagram story along with an apolgogy tho the mother of his second child, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years” the baller wrote.

