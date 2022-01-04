Revuto Becomes First Cardano-Native Asset To List On Top-Tier Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Simultaneously
Listing On Noteworthy CEXs Opens Floodgate For Revuto User Acquisition. Blockchain startup Revuto, a platform that enables users to manage and pay for subscriptions using cryptocurrencies easily, has announced the listing of its Cardano-native REVU token on top-tier centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io. Starting January 7, 2022, retail investors can purchase...www.newsbtc.com
Comments / 0