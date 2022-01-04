ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Revuto Becomes First Cardano-Native Asset To List On Top-Tier Exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io Simultaneously

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing On Noteworthy CEXs Opens Floodgate For Revuto User Acquisition. Blockchain startup Revuto, a platform that enables users to manage and pay for subscriptions using cryptocurrencies easily, has announced the listing of its Cardano-native REVU token on top-tier centralized exchanges KuCoin and Gate.io. Starting January 7, 2022, retail investors can purchase...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Gate#Debit And Credit#Debit Card#Revuto Becomes#Gate Io#Revu#Defi#Ico#Fintech
NEWSBTC

How PoorQuack Fixes the MemeCoin Space

Over the last two years, especially after the crash of March 2020, the market went through some huge changes. One particular change or addition was MemeCoins… MemeCoins officially started to appear after the full support of Elon Musk to DogeCoin, the first MemeCoin ever which was made as a joke from its developer… Then an infinite amount of ‘’Inu’s’’ flooded the market, covering every possible dog race of the known -and not-world!
MARKETS
Robb Report

Popular NFT Platform OpenSea Is Now Worth Over $13 Billion

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also attempting to...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

How Projects are Revolutionizing Crypto Staking Through Referral Programs

Once reserved for the pros in the crypto space, staking has become a common practice across all participants in the space. Today, anyone has an opportunity to earn passive income on their crypto assets in just a few clicks, whether on a centralized exchange or DEX. Over the past two years, centralized exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase have introduced staking to their users, compelling decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, to follow suit.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

OpenLive NFT: Breaking Down Barriers for Exchanging NFTs

OpenLive NFT is a new pioneer platform in the non-fungible token market, aiming to develop an exchange for tokens including Rarable, Opensea, Foundation, and others. This new platform is the only verifiable method to create scarcity on the blockchain with an open and transparent system of token transfers. OpenLive achieves this by creating certificates or licenses using mathematical proofs that are verified by individuals.
MARKETS
money.com

A Surprisingly Large Number of First-Time Homebuyers Are Funding Their Down Payments With Crypto Profits

The cryptocurrency boom is helping some homebuyers break into a red hot real estate market. A new survey from Redfin found that 11.6% of people buying homes for the first time said that selling investments in cryptocurrency had helped them save for a down payment. The survey of 1,500 U.S. residents planning to buy or sell homes within the next year was conducted in December.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

This Crypto Might Be the Solana of 2022

Fantom is one of the fastest blockchains out there, and it is compatible with both the Solana and Ethereum networks. Fast networks skyrocketed in value last year, with Solana running up 11,000% and Fantom soaring 14,000%. The coin is still small with a $7 billion valuation, and it can run...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy