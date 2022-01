Phil Collins is a proud dad to five kids, including actress Lily Collins. Here’s what to know about the Collins children. Phil Collins, 70, has made it big as a legendary singer, drummer, record producer and actor. He’s been apart of the British rock band Genesis, and has also flourished in his solo career that includes the Oscar-winning song “You’ll Be in My Heart” from 1999’s Tarzan. Outside of his career, Phil is a proud and loving father of five children. He welcomed his five kids from his former marriages to Andrea Bertorelli, 71, Jill Tavelman, 65, and Orianne Cevey, 47. Find out everything you need to know about Phil Collins’ kids below.

