ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZsPz_0dcMJ7pT00

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do.

In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umdzc_0dcMJ7pT00

Sitting between the axles of this incredible mid-engine supercar is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 647 horsepower and 550ft/lbs of torque. All of that power is transferred through a seven-speed automatic transmission, allowing for smooth and intelligent transitions between gears. This adds up to a top speed of 216 mph and an incredible 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds, which means that only a concise list of vehicles can go toe to toe with this American legend. One particularly overachieving performance option is the titanium exhaust system which came from the factory for a total cost of $10,000 due to the high value of the material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIn4B_0dcMJ7pT00

Speaking of value, these cars are incredibly desirable within the automotive community due to Ford having only produced 1,350 GTs in 2018. That super-low production number makes the GT one of the rarest American supercars ever to hit the sales floor. On the inside of the car, you’ll find a beautifully crafted body leather material that covers the seats and dash. This is accompanied by a set of carbon fiber inserts that provide contrast to the slightly darker leather. The exterior is a stunning red which also features a few racing decals that alludes to the incredible performance of this 2018 Ford GT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SF1Qu_0dcMJ7pT00

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
Motorious

5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars

We could spend all day talking about the Pontiac GTO or Dodge Charger, but these muscle cars deserve a little conversation as well. There are certain muscle cars that have completely ran off with the show, like the Chevy Chevelle or Pontiac GTO, and for good reason. With looks to kill and power to back them up, who isn’t drooling when one of these cars rolls down the road? However, during the 1960s and 1970s peak of the American muscle car, several very worth cars never got the credit they deserve, here are a few.
CARS
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How Much Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Costs

Ford says the new F-150 Lightning EV pickup is the smartest truck the company has ever made. It also happens to have the full weight of Ford's electric future riding on its battery-laden frame. Sure, the Mach-E was a nice place to start, but the electric F-150 is the true litmus test for Ford. Can Dearborn build an electric truck that's authentic to the brand's heritage, equally as capable as its gas counterparts, and appealing to hardcore truck fans? Only time will tell.
CARS
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Gt#Vehicles#Ferrari#American#Supercar
Motorious

440 Plymouth Road Runner Is A Throwback Dream Car Review

Mopar is an automotive group that has made a name for over 84 years as the nation's producer of the highest horsepower muscle cars ever to hit the American market. This ridiculously iconic brand was dedicated solely to increased horsepower, fun, and remarkable style. There was no place on earth that these cars were more comfortable in than the drag strip in the late 1960s, and with no one in their way, Mopar set out to be the best with an extraordinary selection of cars. These cars would set a precedence for lots of horsepower and absolutely no extra options outside of the engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
CARS
Carscoops

The Plymouth Prowler Still Looks Quite Odd But This One Has A 6.1-Liter HEMI V8

There are very few cars that I find uglier than the Plymouth Prowler but this particular example is one that even I would love to drive. Plymouth launched the Prowler in 1997 and over the course of five years, sold a touch over 11,000 examples. It took design inspiration from hot rods of the 1930s and left the factory with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Chrysler V6 with 214 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This Prowler, though, has ditched the factory V6 for something much more interesting.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Tangelo Pearl 1955 Chevy Nomad To Cross Auction Block

The Chevy Nomad two-door station wagon debuted for the 1955 model year. The Nomad name was first seen on a 1954 General Motors Motorama concept car developed under GM styling chief Harley Earl. The Motorama Nomad had the front end of a 1954 Corvette with a two-door wagon body. The...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

Rare 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty Heads To Auction

Two years before John DeLorean’s brainchild Pontiac GTO made muscle car history, the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty was flexing its horsepower muscles. With a 421 cubic-inch V8 rated at 405 horsepower (some assert real output was north of 465 ponies), the 1962 Grand Prix Super Duty cleared a path for all the Pontiac muscle cars to come. Only 16 copies of the Grand Prix Super Duty left the factory, due in no small part to the SD option adding $2,000 to the base sticker price of $3,490.
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy