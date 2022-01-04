Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do.

In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.

Sitting between the axles of this incredible mid-engine supercar is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 647 horsepower and 550ft/lbs of torque. All of that power is transferred through a seven-speed automatic transmission, allowing for smooth and intelligent transitions between gears. This adds up to a top speed of 216 mph and an incredible 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds, which means that only a concise list of vehicles can go toe to toe with this American legend. One particularly overachieving performance option is the titanium exhaust system which came from the factory for a total cost of $10,000 due to the high value of the material.

Speaking of value, these cars are incredibly desirable within the automotive community due to Ford having only produced 1,350 GTs in 2018. That super-low production number makes the GT one of the rarest American supercars ever to hit the sales floor. On the inside of the car, you’ll find a beautifully crafted body leather material that covers the seats and dash. This is accompanied by a set of carbon fiber inserts that provide contrast to the slightly darker leather. The exterior is a stunning red which also features a few racing decals that alludes to the incredible performance of this 2018 Ford GT.