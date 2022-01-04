ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

County Tournament update for capacity and seedings

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
The News Courier
 5 days ago
Athletic Director for Limestone County Schools, Rusty Bates, provided an update for the upcoming Limestone County basketball tournament.

Games, taking place at Ardmore High School for the entirety of the tournament, will be at 100 percent capacity for attendance.

This comes after last year’s capacity being set at 20 percent by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

At the beginning of 2021, each school broke up the games where they all would host some of them, rather than one school hosting all of the competitions as usual.

Bates says he does not expect the capacity attendance to change before next Monday, Jan. 17, which is the beginning of the tournament.

Bates also says that he and the coaches of the six schools — Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone — met on Monday to discuss seeding, drawing up the bracket and continuing to move things in the right direction.

The bracket and seedings will be announced sometime next week, according to Bates.

The start date for the county basketball tournament is Monday, Jan. 10, at 9 a.m. from Ardmore’s gymnasium.

Schedules of games, along with seedings and a bracket, will be released as soon as it is available.

West Limestone is the defending champions for the boys basketball tournament.

Tanner is the defending champions of the girls basketball tournament.

Games will take place all day on Monday and Tuesday, a break on Wednesday, with more on Thursday, Friday and Championship Saturday.

