Lottery

Powerball jackpot rises to $575 million

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $575 million after Monday’s drawing yielded no winner. Monday’s numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33,...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

audacy.com

Powerball winner claims prize of nearly $700M

One lucky Californian has claimed his prize as the winner of the Oct. 4 Powerball draw, the highest paid lottery ticket in California Lottery history. Scott Godfrey took home a whopping $699.8 million after one of the 10 Quick Picks he purchased at a Morro Bay Albertsons supermarket had the winning numbers.
LOTTERY
The Grand Rapids Press

These were the luckiest Powerball numbers in 2021

The first Powerball drawing of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday Jan. 1 and with it comes one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot of $483 million is already the 12th-largest Powerball jackpot ever and should ticket sales exceed expectations, it could become the 11th-largest.
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $630 million – the seventh largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $448.4 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday,...
LOTTERY
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold at N.J. convenience store

The $1 million lottery ticket bought in New Jersey for Wednesday’s $632.2 million drawing was sold in Lakewood, officials said. The lucky second-prize ticket was sold at Robin’s Convenience Store Deli & Grill on River Avenue, according to the New Jersey Lottery. It matched five numbers but not the Powerball.
LOTTERY
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Lakewood

A Powerball lottery ticket sold in Lakewood matched all 5 white balls but not the Powerball number in Wednesday night’s drawing, meaning the holder of that ticket is now entitled to $1 million. Had the buyer matched all 5 white balls plus the Powerball number, they would have been entitled to split the $632.6 million jackpot with two other winners from Wisconsin and California.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NottinghamMD.com

First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD—The new year kicked off with a few very happy Maryland Powerball players, including a winner who purchased a ticket in Baltimore City worth $2,000,008. There was no jackpot winner in the New Year’s Day drawing, and the Powerball jackpot for the January 3 drawing has rolled to an estimated $540 million annuity option ($384.3 million estimated cash option). … Continue reading "First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City" The post First Powerball drawing of 2022 produces $2 million winner in Baltimore City appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Powerball jackpot is at $522M after no ticket matches New Year’s Day drawing

Powerball’s top prize of more than half a billion dollars remains up for grabs after the New Year’s Day drawing failed to produce an overall winner. As the amount grows so do ticket sales. Over the weekend, game leaders increased Monday’s draw from $500 million to $522 million, with a cash value of around $372 million, the lottery game said in a news release.
LOTTERY
CBS Baltimore

Powerball Ticket Worth $2M Sold In Baltimore, Jackpot Grows To $610M Ahead Of Jan. 5 Drawing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday. The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said. Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed. Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

