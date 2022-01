An analysis of a vast new trove of fossils in the Australian outback suggests the region was once home to a temperate rainforest teeming with life.An international team of scientists was alerted to the site in New South Wales after a local farmer said he had discovered fossils in one of his paddocks that turned out to be from prehistoric leaves. Working over three years, the researchers including Matthew McCurry from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) unearthed the fossil remains of a “rich and abundant” rainforest from about 15 million years ago, with the thousands of specimens including...

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO