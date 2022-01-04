ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How COVID-19 changed the way we shop, and what to expect in 2022 and beyond

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has dramatically changed how businesses and consumers behave. We've seen panic buying, the rise of the "homebody economy" and a strong shift towards contactless shopping. As we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, it seems the right time to reflect on the most important changes in consumer...

NewsTimes

3 Ways Covid-19 Has Changed the Marketing World

It’s been written countless times already, but the pandemic has changed virtually every industry, and has had a uniquely fierce impact on the marketing landscape. In today’s digital and 24/7 media world, as it adapts to a seemingly ever-changing “new normal,” marketers must be quicker than ever to pivot at a moment’s notice: Attention and time are currencies that have become priceless commodities. From working from home (while perhaps providing child or elder care) to the constantly growing number of screens, devices and other entertainment options millions have access to, consumers are busier, more fragmented and more distracted than ever before. From a marketing perspective, what might have worked or been considered best practices less than 24 months ago has been thrown out the window.
10 Tampa Bay

Ways COVID-19 is permanently changing the workplace landscape

TAMPA, Fla. — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, many employers are putting safety restrictions back in place that have been relaxed over the past few months. Many are reinforcing vaccine requirements, reinstituting mask policies and creating incentives for following health and safety precautions. This pattern...
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: What are the testing rules following the latest changes?

Coronavirus testing rules for people without symptoms are to be eased across the UK. Coronavirus testing rules for people without symptoms are to be eased across the UK amid a wave of Covid-19 cases. Here are the latest rules following Wednesday’s changes:. – What has been announced?. From January...
101.5 WPDH

Entenmann’s Makes a Big Change, Customers Are Not Happy

You may have noticed something different in that box of Entenmann's. Let's face it, no one likes change. But when someone messes with something as iconic as Entemann's donuts, there's going to be some pushback. If you've been anywhere near the donut display at the endcap of your favorite grocery...
Telegraph

How new Brexit regulations will change the way we buy clothes

When Justine Tabak set up her fashion brand five years ago, she was planning to expand her line of colourful print and corduroy dresses to Europe. Now she has changed tack, and is focusing on UK customers and those in Australia and Switzerland. Tabak is not alone in finding frictionless trade with our nearest neighbours rather friction-full: outbound shipments of clothing and footwear to the EU are down by 60 percent compared with 2019.
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Bubbles, Price And COVID-19 Changed Bitcoin for Me

I trained as a financial historian. My academic work focused on banks and financial markets in the past, and I was always fascinated by iconic bubbles of financial history — the tulip mania, the financial boom of the 1690s, the South Sea Company and Britain’s many financial panics in the 19th century.
automotiveworld.com

What automotive hurdles remain beyond COVID?

COVID-19 has dominated news headlines for nearly two years. That is unlikely to change in 2022. However, with the world soon to enter the third year of the pandemic, all industries now have a much better understanding of how to operate alongside the virus. For the automotive industry, this flexibility...
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
theeastcountygazette.com

Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away

Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Deals At Dollar Tree

When it comes to saving money on food, Dollar Tree is one destination you don't want to miss. They stock a number of name-brand and private-label items that are a steal at the price point of just one dollar. Of course, Dollar Tree has been making waves in the news lately because of their upcoming price hike to $1.25, so you can expect all of these items to cost 25 cents more in the near future (via MarketWatch). Even at a slightly higher price, there are still tons of excellent deals to be had.
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
