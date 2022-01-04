How COVID-19 changed the way we shop, and what to expect in 2022 and beyond

It’s been written countless times already, but the pandemic has changed virtually every industry, and has had a uniquely fierce impact on the marketing landscape. In today’s digital and 24/7 media world, as it adapts to a seemingly ever-changing “new normal,” marketers must be quicker than ever to pivot at a moment’s notice: Attention and time are currencies that have become priceless commodities. From working from home (while perhaps providing child or elder care) to the constantly growing number of screens, devices and other entertainment options millions have access to, consumers are busier, more fragmented and more distracted than ever before. From a marketing perspective, what might have worked or been considered best practices less than 24 months ago has been thrown out the window.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO