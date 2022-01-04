Frequent stover mulching builds healthy soil through bacterial community

Megan Johnson McCullough — Avocado is the main ingredient found in guacamole, a topper for salads, on a sandwich or wrap, and even in smoothies. The Hass is the most common variety in the U.S. Each serving is packed with 20 vitamins and minerals, potassium, folate, and lutein. Potassium helps control blood pressure, folate is needed for cellular repair, and lutein is good for the eyes. These green fruits also contain vitamins B, C, and E. Vitamin B helps fight off infection, while vitamins C and E have been found to help fight cancer. They’re low in sugar and high in fiber. Sounds too good to be true, and the catch is that avocados are high in fat. However, this is the good type of fat called “monosaturated” which helps lower bad cholesterol. The problem is that one serving of avocado is 1/3 of a medium pick. This small amount has 50 calories with 4.5 grams of fat. Doesn’t sound like much but the reality is that this is a mere one or two dips in the guacamole bowl. Moderation is not avocado’s strong suit.

