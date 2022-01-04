ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Frequent stover mulching builds healthy soil through bacterial community

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoil health refers to the ability of soils to perform vital living system functions in accordance with their potential and over time, and is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture. Conservation tillage, such as no-till and retention of crop residues, has been widely performed in global agricultural ecosystems to maintain soil...

phys.org

thevistapress.com

Healthy Community Healthy You – Avocados – Green Machine Fruit

Megan Johnson McCullough — Avocado is the main ingredient found in guacamole, a topper for salads, on a sandwich or wrap, and even in smoothies. The Hass is the most common variety in the U.S. Each serving is packed with 20 vitamins and minerals, potassium, folate, and lutein. Potassium helps control blood pressure, folate is needed for cellular repair, and lutein is good for the eyes. These green fruits also contain vitamins B, C, and E. Vitamin B helps fight off infection, while vitamins C and E have been found to help fight cancer. They’re low in sugar and high in fiber. Sounds too good to be true, and the catch is that avocados are high in fat. However, this is the good type of fat called “monosaturated” which helps lower bad cholesterol. The problem is that one serving of avocado is 1/3 of a medium pick. This small amount has 50 calories with 4.5 grams of fat. Doesn’t sound like much but the reality is that this is a mere one or two dips in the guacamole bowl. Moderation is not avocado’s strong suit.
NUTRITION
ballingerpublishing.com

The Farm Produce Market: Building Community Through Fresh Food

Creating a business model centered on community and fresh produce came naturally to the owners of The Farm Produce Market on Mobile Highway. In 2012, Sandy Veilleux, a former pastry chef and local good food advocate, teamed up with former produce company owners Barbara and Barrie Williams to take over the beloved west side market. Originally established in 1987 by the D’amico family, the trio came together to carry on the tradition after the D’amico family retired.
PENSACOLA, FL
High Plains Journal

Healthy Soil Program outreach webinars set for January

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will host two webinars in January to show potential applicants the steps to take to be considered for a grant to improve soil health in the state. NMDA will open its next Healthy Soil Program grant application period in March. The webinar to prepare...
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nitrogen-efficient crops pursued

Reducing the amount of nitrogen that crops need to reach their maximum yield potential is the aim of researchers in Nebraska and Alabama. Recent price increases for nitrogen fertilizer underscore the need for new crop varieties that can produce more grain from less fertilizer. “Increasing efficiency is one of the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Management#Soil Health#Soil Fertility#Sustainable Agriculture#Soil Structure#China Mollisol
Phys.org

Effect of afforestation on soil fungal community structure is greater than spatial distance

Afforestation is an important strategy to enhance terrestrial carbon sink. It alters regional landscapes and affects microbial processes in soil ecosystems. In particular, soil fungi, which play an important role in carbon and nitrogen cycling, could be greatly affected. However, at a watershed scale, the changes of soil fungal communities under afforestation could not only be influenced by host plant and soil environment, but also by spatial distance. How to distinguish the sources of the influences is particularly important.
SCIENCE
heraldcourier.com

BLEVINS: Strategies for dealing with high fertilizer prices

Fertilizer prices have taken a significant jump in the past few months, leading to questions about how to plan for the coming growing season. This is a legitimate concern since most farmers have a limited fertilizer budget. Here are some suggestions that may help maximize fertilizer dollars. 1. Take soil...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

VofV: Changing the Farm Narrative through Innovation & Workforce Development

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com. Karen Ross (California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary) delves into the opportunities 2022 offers for...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

More riparian buffer strips can protect waterways

A new study suggests more opportunities to protect waterways: One system for keeping too many nutrients out of streams could be used more widely than it is now. Known as saturated riparian buffer strips, the system slows down and redirects water coming off farm fields. Water passes through a strip of land planted with native plants (the buffer). The technique allows more nitrogen to get absorbed by plants or turn into nitrogen in the air. The system is affordable and fairly simple, and it can remove up to 92 percent of nitrate, a form of nitrogen.
AGRICULTURE
geardiary

The John Deere Autonomous Tractor Will Help Farmers Focus on Feeding the World More Efficiently

Last year at CES, John Deere showcased how technology and sustainability drive modern farming, but this year they took things to a whole new level. Building upon 20 years of self-driving technology that still required a farmer to supervise what was happening from the tractor, the John Deere Autonomous Tractor is now a reality. This futuristic tractor will not require human supervision in the cab, freeing up time and helping farmers work more efficiently.
AGRICULTURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Bloated belly: The natural trick to deflate and cleanse the colon

Feeling bloated? Your belly deserves better! A bloated belly is often the result of an accumulation of bad habits such as a diet that is too fatty, lack of hydration, stress and lack of physical activity. To remedy these problems, there is an effective solution: cleansing the colon. Why cleanse...
WEIGHT LOSS
Phys.org

How to protect native, endangered birds from solar installations in Hawaiʻi

Best management practices (BMPs) for solar installations to protect Hawaiʻi's native and endangered birds have been released by the University of Hawaiʻi Pacific Cooperative Studies Unit. The new technical report synthesizes current literature on the threats posed by industrial-scale solar installations to birds, identifies the species most at risk from solar infrastructure, lists the locations of current and future solar facilities, and describes specific strategies to limit negative impacts on Hawaiian bird life.
ANIMALS
University of Florida

Mulch is Magic

Close your eyes. Picture your ideal landscape. For me, a cottage garden full of native Florida wildflowers, edible plants and herbs and a wild backyard with food for birds and trails leading to secluded statues and a place of sublime contemplation near a rainbow eucalyptus dripping with windchimes. For you, maybe a landscape to grace the cover of ‘Lawn and Garden’ magazine with neat rows of the hottest new landscape cultivars. Now, imagine a substance with the power to reduce the amount of time, water and fertilizer needed for your happy healthy plants, while enhancing the beauty and curb appeal of your landscape. A substance of minimal cost, sourced from a waste product and readily available throughout the state. Something which, when applied properly builds not only the health of your plants but also the soil. This is not some mystical time-saving snake oil, the substance is mulch.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalpress.com

USDA commits $1 billion to expand meat processing capacity

The Biden administration is going full bore with its billion-dollar efforts to increase competition in livestock markets to help producers and reduce food prices for consumers at the same time. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in July on strengthening competition across the U.S. economy. He challenged USDA to...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Examining how advanced materials should be safe and sustainable

In a joint recommendation, the German higher federal authorities draw a picture of how the development of safe and sustainable advanced materials can be controlled and regulated. The term "advanced materials" is understood to refer to a broad and heterogeneous group of materials that have been deliberately designed to meet the functional requirements for future-oriented applications. The paper deals with the aspects of risk assessment, sustainability and control with regard to good governance and outlines relevant fields of action.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Clearing the air: Decarbonization technologies take a giant step forward

Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels today are higher than at any point in the past 800,000 years or more. During a year when terms like carbon neutrality and net zero have become more and more commonly used, it appears the world is waking up to the imperative underscored in every high-level climate assessment—humanity needs to make a drastic change to stem the most catastrophic climate change consequences.
ENVIRONMENT

