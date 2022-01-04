Travis Schlenk puts team on notice: 'Maybe I need to lower my expectations for this team'

Trae Young scored 56 points and tallied 14 assists in an all-time performance, but the Hawks still lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and dropped to 16-20 on the season.

Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk took stock in where the team is right now and wonders if he had his sights set too high after last season's playoff success.

"It's a hard pill to swallow when your team is not playing as well as you think it should, and maybe I need to lower my expectations for this team," says Schlenk. "Ultimately this falls on my shoulders, I put this group together and they're not responding."

Schlenk plans to put thought and comparison into what he's seeing with the Hawks this season.

"We've got to take a long look at this and see if this group is the group we saw last year the second half of the season or the group we're seeing this year," continues Schlenk. "That's what we have to determine and make adjustments off those."

