ISA Yachts line of catamarans just got a little bigger—in more ways than one. The Italian builder, which is helmed by the Palumbo Group, has just unveiled a new power cat called simply the Zeffiro 150. The sizable 150-footer, which is the successor to the Zeffiro 130, marks ISA’s largest multihull to date. What’s more, the vessel is equipped with fold-down terraces to make itself even bigger still. With a beam of 47 feet, the cat’s generous living quarters are spread across four separate decks. Berret-Racoupeau Yacht Design penned the contemporary interior that offers space for up to eight seafarers. Spanning roughly...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO