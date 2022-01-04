Artist showcase returns

Courtesy photo

CLINTON — A community favorite is back in place for the local arts scene in the county.

The Sampson Arts Council, located in downtown Clinton off College Street, will be hosting an artist show and reception on Thursday this week.

“I’ve been doing this nine or 10 years,” said Silas Bradley, a ceramic artist being featured. “It’s something I have always loved to do.”

Bradley said that he started out taking some classes when he was young, and it was something that he just fell in love with. He is 19 years old now.

He started at the Small House taking some classes.

“I just kind of fell in love with it and started doing it on my own,” he said. “Then when I was 16 I got an apprenticeship with an artist named Shayne Greco in Burgaw. From there everything just accelerated.”

Bradley said that he had been lucky enough to have the chance to travel for pottery, going to Montana over the past summer doing production work for an artist out there.

“This show right now has been a joy to be a part of, and do this show here,” he said.

For him being able to come back full circle has always been a dream of his, and he said that he was “really happy to be there and have this opportunity.”

The exhibit opened this week, and Thursday marks a return of the tradition of Thursday night art shows. The Small House has been the scene for numerous exhibits, with artists coming from all over for receptions.

“I have a few different techniques here,” he said. “I love to play with fire. The techniques I use are a fast process, and the effects that fire can have on pottery. We have a few different styles here.”

One of those styles is horsehair raku pottery where he takes a piece and heats it up to about 1300 degrees, he said. The piece is heated in the kiln, then pulled out of the kiln and then he places horsehair on the hot piece.

“During that the horsehair will vaporize into carbon and leave some really cool carbon trails on it.”

Other pieces he has are raku which is a glazed piece that is heated up in the kiln, which when pulled out will crack and another technique with smoke and fire.

“If there’s something you really love, do everything you can to make it happen, and experience as many things as you can,” he said.

Just like others, sourcing materials has been a difficult thing during the season of COVID. He had a few periods of time where he couldn’t get what he needed but it ended up being a positive, as it forced him to explore other styles that he may not have ventured into before.

“I was able to use different techniques and clays that I wasn’t using before,” he said. “That was a challenge when basically the bread and butter of my product is not available.”

That pushed him out of his comfort zone.

“I will say that I really benefitted from that,” he said.

He had a lot that was thrown on the wheel, but with COVID he’s had to change clays, techniques and more. There’s even some pottery there that he would never had made otherwise.

The reception with refreshments will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6.

“I would recommend people wear masks,” said the Sampson County Arts Council Executive Director Kara Donatelli.

“This will be the first artist reception and show since the pandemic began,” she said.

They had a Christmas stop and shop opportunity, but the classic music, small snacks and true visiting with artists hasn’t happened in a while.

“Hopefully folks will feel comfortable coming out,” she said, adding that live music will be there too.

There will be the opportunity to purchase some pieces as well.

“It’s been fun to watch Silas grow up here,” she said. “He’s a young, up and coming artist.”

Bradley grew up in Sampson County.

“Overall, I am real excited for him and how successful he has become with his pottery. He has done several internships and gone above and beyond to master his skill.”

“It’s amazing how talented he is.”

The reception will be at the Victor R. Small House, 709 College St., Clinton. The exhibit of his work will run through Jan. 27. For more information visit the Sampson Arts Council website at sampsonarts.net.