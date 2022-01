MediaPost has selected GroupM’s Wavemaker as our “Media Agency of the Year” for 2021, because it made a compelling case that it also is the “Creative Agency of the Year.” No, not “creativity” in the sense of copy, images, video and other forms of content that agencies create as part of the campaigns they produce for their clients, but another form that is becoming increasingly vital if any of those assets are ever going to make it in front of the right consumers, in the right place and at the right time.

