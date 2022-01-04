ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halo: Combat Evolved’ was originally going to be an open-world game

By Demi Williams
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Halo: Combat Evolved developer has revealed that the game was originally supposed to have an open-world environment. As reported by PCGamesN, Marcus Lehto – the art director of the first Halo game – recently took to Twitter to talk to fans about the game, as well as the latest edition...

www.nme.com

