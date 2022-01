[1] Lawmaker pushes for all New Mexicans to get at-home COVID testing kits With the demand for scare COVID test kits, Democratic Senator Jeff Steinborn wants the state to buy millions of tests and send them out to every home. With the legislative session just a few weeks away, Steinborn is hoping to set aside $50-million from the general fund to pay for the tests and the Department of Health would distribute them. Under the plan, every New Mexican would get two boxes. Steinborn says putting aside this money for tests now is an important investment in battling the virus. He is also planning on introducing a bill that would set aside another $10 million for N95 masks for the public.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO