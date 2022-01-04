ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly says he plans to release two new albums this year

By Tom Skinner
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly has revealed that he plans to release two new albums this year. The Ohio artist – real name Colson Baker – dropped his most recent record, ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, back in September 2020. He announced its follow-up ‘Born With Horns’ last summer, saying that he and Travis...

