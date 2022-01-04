ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Philadelphia Eagles potential 1st-round playoff opponents

By Geoffrey Knox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs! The question is who will they be playing?. Say what you want. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles played some inferior quarterbacks. You can, most certainly, argue that the slow starts, week after week, are a cause for...

