The cotton market ran higher Tuesday, with the old-crop contracts nearing their contract highs, while the new crop (December 2022) actually posted a new life-of-contract high. The outstanding driver for cotton prices, among other fundamentals, is the recurring theme of rising inflation. Thus, despite widening concerns over the omicron variant, in their anticipatory nature, many markets seem to be looking beyond the variant when demand for goods and services could wildly surge.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO