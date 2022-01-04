Gov. John Carney provides an update to the Delaware COVID-19 response

Gov. John Carney held a virtual press briefing Tuesday afternoon about Delaware’s response to COVID-19.

Watch a replay of thepress conference below.

Carney's briefing came one day after Delaware reentered a state of emergency to allow members of the Delaware National Guard to serve as nurses to alleviate the strain placed on the state's hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to spike as testing centers remain overwhelmed following holiday gatherings.

Delaware saw 2,328 new positive cases and a record-breaking number of hospitalizations on Jan. 1. On New Year's Eve, there were 3,554 new positive cases, a high not seen at any point in the pandemic, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

