Kewanee, IL

Kewanee History from the Star Courier Files, compiled by Dave Clarke

By Compiled by Dave Clarke
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 5 days ago
  • For the second year in a row, the Kewanee YMCA and the Star Courier are sponsoring a weight loss contest to motivate people to stick with their goals of eating healthier and losing weight in the New Year. The "Biggest Loser Contest" kicks off today and lasts for the next three weeks.
  • St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church will present its annual Epiphany Choral Vespers Concert Sunday at 7 p.m. at the church. This is the 10th year the 16-voice choir has put on the event.

25 years ago

Saturday, Jan. 4, 1997

  • Lyle Hendryx, owner of Shirley's, a popular gathering place in Neponset, has issued a challenge that he will donate his can of $30 worth of pennies to the Neponset Grade School's fund drive for new playground equipment if someone will match it. To date, nearly $395 has been raised through various projects and from donations.
  • You can learn to make beautiful designs in stained glass in a new class offered by Black Hawk College East Campus. Brian Shearer, of Kewanee, will be the instructor. The class will meet from 7 to 9. p.m. from Jan. 14 through Feb. 18 at the East Campus.

50 years ago

Thursday, Jan. 5, 1972

  • A wall in the north section of the Midland Plaza Shopping Center building under construction at Tenney and South streets, was felled by heavy snow and its accompanying high winds early Monday. Meanwhile, Kewaneeans are still digging out from the 15-inches of snow that hit the area over the weekend.
  • The Razor's Edge, a new men's hair styling shop, has been opened at 118 W. Second St., by Alan L. Pearson. The shop is located in the former Twinkles Beauty Salon, the business which Pearson has purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Robert Camey. Pearson, a Kewanee native and Navy veteran, took his hair styling training in New York working there for 16 years before recently returning to his home town.

75 years ago

Saturday, Jan. 4, 1947

  • This morning's minus 14 is the lowest mark reported at Kewanee's official weather station at the Star Courier since Jan. 10, 1942. The low for the morning that year on Jan. 10 was 19 degrees below zero.
  • These are eager days for local ice skaters as park board workers have been struggling to clear snow from the ice on the lake at Windmont Park. It has been a big job as the ice is too thin to permit using a truck and work is being done by hand. The park board office announces that skating will be permitted on a limited surface when it had been cleared.

100 years ago

Thursday, Jan. 5, 1922

  • Attorney R. T. Neville has just added a new marrying room to his apartments above the First National Bank and today the addition was respectfully dedicated with the marriage of a popular Henry County couple, Mrs. Ida Kildow and William Yanke, both of Osco.
  • It was an astonished group of 25 or more tramps who were rounded up in Galva at Christmas time by W. O. Houghton, the genial owner of the Houghton Lumber Company. These men, down on their luck, were taken to a local restaurant by Mr. Houghion and told to eat their fill at his expense. One man who said he had not had anything to eat for three days, drank five cups of coffee and ate correspondingly. It was a fine time for these diners and a rather expensive one for Mr. Houghton, who said, however, that he enjoyed it as much or more than anyone else.

The Associated Press

Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant increase from previous tallies. It is not clear if the report referred only to civilians or if law enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 members of the police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
