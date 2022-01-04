ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Why I Wish I Had a Superhero Like Naomi Growing Up as a Black Teen

By Chloe Castleberry
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfWVZ_0dcMFjfC00
Image: mimagephotos/AdobeStock. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

As I reflect on my childhood and teen years, I can’t recall any black superheroes I had mainstream exposure to. Today, there are a few more to choose from, but that list gets even smaller when looking for black, female superheroes.

Most children grow up with a superhero he or she idolizes. Maybe it’s Wonder Woman, The Flash, Superman, Supergirl, or Batwoman, but either way, there’s typically a hero a child looks up to. Why? Studies show that a so-called “super identity” can help children develop moral values while exploring ideas of good and evil. Exposing kids to these super identities is great for their overall development, but when that exposure is solely white superheroes, you’re alienating black kids and kids of color altogether, which can leave them with no one to look up to and the idea that only white people can be heroes.

As art often imitates life, DC’s Black Lightning and Marvel’s Black Panther were introduced to shed light on the racial imbalance surrounding superheroes and as a reflection of the civil rights and Black Power movements. But despite black superheroes coming onto the comic book scene almost 60 years ago, the delay in mainstream culture has long-lasting repercussions.

The shows, books, and movies watched as an adolescent become part of our cultural lexicon and are often referenced years later as an adult (the word kryptonite is still widely used to refer to someone’s weakness). It also influences fashion and style choices and even careers people explore because their favorite character may have had the same occupation i.e. Clark Kent/Superman as a writer at the Daily Planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ThxE_0dcMFjfC00

If you have ever found yourself on the bad side of a mean girl, you know that being a teen girl is hard enough, even without super villains to defeat. That’s why I wish I had a character like Naomi to look up to when I was in high school. Naomi is a black superhero who also happens to be a teenaged girl. Perhaps the show reflects the changing perception of teenagers, from vapid and selfish, to capable activists changing the world for the better. Can you imagine the power of teens seeing themselves reflected in pop culture this way?

From filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the new series, named after its main character, will air Tuesdays on The CW and stream free on the CW App, following the story of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny and challenges what it means to be a hero. Like its main character, the show itself is challenging societal norms of what a superhero looks like.

Because there weren’t too many superhero characters that looked like me on-screen, having a show like Naomi would have made me feel more valued as a black teen and validated in my own experiences while also allowing non-people of color to see different perspectives on-screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dVwZ_0dcMFjfC00

When characters who look nothing like you are constantly hailed as the “good” guys (or girls in my case), it can lead to lower self-esteem, and as a result, makes it harder for dreams to become a reality. Think about it from the lens of a young, impressionable mind. When you’re shown over and over again non-white heroes, it’s easy to start to believe that what you see on your TV is what’s normal in the real world.

Having Naomi in my life would have also had a huge impact on my confidence. And how would it not? Seeing someone who looks like me defeat the bad guys all the while attending high school, which is another superhero power in and of itself, would have been monumental.

Fortunately, we’ve come a long way since then with shows like Naomi rising onto the scene as a superhero show showcasing a young, black, female character in a positive, non-stereotypical light (in 2018–19, minority actors were almost proportionally represented at 35.0 percent among lead roles in scripted cable shows, according to a study from the University of California).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtASi_0dcMFjfC00

TV and films reflect who we are and where we are as a society, so having a major network make a black, 17-year-old the star of a superhero show is a step in the right direction. But, although strides have been made, there is still a ways to go.

Regardless, I am thankful for where TV and film are right now, and knowing kids of today will have the representation they deserve fills me with hope. And knowing there are shows like Naomi out there that I can watch (I may not be a teen anymore, but that doesn’t mean I can’t watch a show about a black, teenaged superhero!), gives me excitement for what’s to come.

This article was created by SheKnows for The CW.

Comments / 5

DffrntDrmmr
4d ago

Then blacks need to move where they're surrounded by a lot of blackness, and leave White people alone. It's for your own good. Please!

Reply
2
Related
SheKnows

This Best-Selling Self-Help Book Was a Major Part of the Latest Episode of "And Just Like That"

Whether you started watching out of curiosity, or because you’re a longtime fan, HBO Max’s And Just Like That…, the continuation of the Sex and the City story, has fans talking. But for all the self-proclaimed Mirandas out there (including this writer) circumstances have gotten quite troubling for our favorite red-head. We’ll warn you now, there are a few spoilers below, and one of them has to do with the recent episode, in which Miranda (Emmy-winner Cynthia Nixon) made an Amazon purchase of the the book Quit Like A Woman. Be warned: you’ve now entered the spoiler section! One of the main character arcs...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

The Infuriating Young & Restless Plot Twist That Might Indicate They’re Actually Listening to Fans

Is the Billy/Adam mess another opportunity missed… or an unexpected step in the right direction?. A certain front-burner Young & Restless storyline abruptly took an unexpected turn that left us wondering what the writers were thinking. Did they abandon yet another plot just as it was getting good, or did they actually decide to listen to fan feedback about one of the central characters and take him in another direction?
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Why Princess Charlotte Reportedly Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

Although the royal kids are like any other children in so many ways, there are certainly some notable differences — prospective future crowns not included. A royal insider just revealed that Princess Charlotte, who attends the same posh private school in London as her older brother, Prince George, reportedly isn’t encouraged to have a best friend in class — and it’s all in the spirit of inclusion. Jane Moore, co-host of the UK talk show Loose Women, has revealed that the six-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William doesn’t have a BFF at school, according to UK outlet The Sun....
ENTERTAINMENT
Black Enterprise

Ava DuVernay Introduces New CW Black Superhero Series ‘Naomi’

Ava DuVernay has just released the trailer for her newest project Naomi, the latest teen superhero drama from The CW network. The new series, set to premiere on Jan. 11 at 9pm, follows a young Black girl who discovers her own super abilities in the wake of an unexpected event in her hometown of Port Oswego, Or. But even ahead of this huge life change, Naomi is already a pretty dynamic character, DuVernay explained.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Deadline

‘Naomi’: Ava DuVernay On Expanding The Naomi-Verse Beyond The Comic Book Via New CW Series—TCA

Ava DuVernay is expanding beyond the comic book world of Naomi via her upcoming CW series of the same name, premiering Jan. 11. And that could leave the door open for potential crossovers with other popular superhero series on the same network. “We got a lot of information in the first two episodes which means: we get to make up cool new things,” DuVernay said during the show’s TCA presentation on Thursday. “In terms of crossovers, we’re not thinking about that right now. She’s on her own path and I really think this is the first part of the Naomi-verse. People...
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Black Lightning#Superheroes#Black Kids#Racism#Wonder Woman#Black Power
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It's been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year's biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it's being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson Gets Huge Oscar Push from Disney and Marvel

Disney wants Scarlett Johansson to be nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Black Widow!. It has been less than a year since Scarlett Johansson and Disney were embroiled in an infamous lawsuit but it looks like the House of Mouse is ready to make it up to the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress. A new report confirms that Disney and Marvel Studios are pushing for Johansson to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Black Widow. In addition to that, the studios are backing the MCU flick fully with several Oscar considerations!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña On Prepping For His DCEU Role And His "Awesome" Superhero Suit

Xolo Maridueña has made a name for himself kicking ass in Netflix's Cobra Kai, but his biggest role yet will come in DC Comics movie Blue Beetle. Originally scheduled for an HBO Max premiere, it was recently confirmed that Jaime Reyes' live-action debut will arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023, when director Angel Manuel Soto will give the character the big screen treatment he deserves.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I found myself stopped, watching as she walked inside. I want to be her when I grow up.’: Mom shares touching moment with military mom, ‘Her words were everything I needed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I don’t know who she is. I wanted to go help her, but she was already to the door. I found myself straight stopped in my tracks, watching her as she walked inside.
DALLAS, TX
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Hunting for New California Dream Home to Raise Archie & Lilibet

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the U.S. after a brief stay in Canada and Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, the couple snapped up a $14.65 million Montecito home in July 2020. But there’s a possibility that the couple bought the property in haste because they are reportedly realizing it’s not their dream home. Now that the duo has son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 6 months, running and crawling all over the place, it sounds like it isn’t the right place for them anymore. Despite loving the privacy that the estate and Santa Barbara County affords them, “they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy