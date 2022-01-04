ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bassist for Christian band Big Daddy Weave dies of COVID a week after hospitalization

By Mike Stunson
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Weaver, the bassist and co-founding member of the Christian contemporary band Big Daddy Weave, died after a battle with COVID-19, his brother and bandmate announced. He was 42, The Tennessean reported. “I’m so sorry to bring this news but I’m so excited to celebrate where he is right...

www.kansascity.com

