A television news host in Brazil is recovering after he collapsed during a live presentation — and suffered five strokes on his way to the hospital. Footage of the incident showed Alterosa TV host Rafael Silva, 36, speaking before he suddenly gasped and keeled over. The network promptly switched to recorded footage to cover for Silva. One of his colleagues, Kadu Lopes, informed viewers through the station’s YouTube channel shortly afterward that he had been transported to a nearby hospital.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO