‘Cobra Kai’ 4×03 Review: “Then Learn Fly”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai 4×03 “Then Learn Fly” is about finding balance, which is basically the running theme of the first three episodes of the season. Daniel and Johnny spent three seasons comfortable in their own respective high horses, but that’s all over now. Season 4 is about working together, and perhaps, considering...

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Takes Great Pride in Series’ Latino Representation and Character Empowerment

Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation. Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
Ralph Macchio (Still) Dislikes ‘The Karate Kid Part III’ But Proud ‘Cobra Kai’ Fleshed Out Dynamite Villain

Ralph Macchio is earnest when he says that, to this day, he is disappointed in The Karate Kid Part III. The iconic Daniel LaRusso actor notes the script was not where it needed to be, the story too much a rehash of the original 1984 film, among other issues. However, Macchio points out that the poorly received 1989 sequel has given a great gift to his hit Netflix Cobra Kai series in the way of perhaps the show’s best villain yet: Terry Silver. Played by Thomas Ian Griffith, the eccentric and sadistic Silver was reintroduced in Cobra Kai season four, which...
Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained

Cobra Kai has mastered the season finale cliffhanger just like Daniel-san mastered ‘wax on, wax off.’ It started with its first season finale. That ended with the startling appearance of Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), which took the series to a whole new level. The season 2 finale literally tossed us off that cliff with Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) spine-breaking fall. And in the finale of season 3, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are forced to unite for the ultimate showdown against Cobra Kai in the arena that started it all, the All Valley Karate Tournament.
The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
An old adversary returns on season four of 'Cobra Kai'

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

In the new series “Somebody Somewhere,” Bridget Everett’s character isn’t pleased when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), a gay man having a crisis, shares his vision board. “Dream all you want, Joel, but this is the future,” she declares, gesturing at the beige room around her to indicate the world they’re doomed to inhabit. “We’re in our 40s. And it hasn’t happened yet, has it? It hasn’t happened for you, it hasn’t happened for me — and that’s because it’s not going to happen.” It’s a moment of nihilism on a comedy that finds a way to grace only after establishing...
Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
Cobra Kai Season 4 is Now Streaming

It's been just under a year since the third season of the show premiered but Netflix has finally released Cobra Kai season four which is now streaming on the platform. Franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka once again reprise their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the classic 1980s film series, leading a cast that also includes Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene Tanner Buchanan Main, and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso. Are you planning to watch Cobra Kai season 4 all day today? Let us know in the comments.
Fortnite Reveals New Cobra Kai Sets

Fortnite has become known for its unique pop culture crossovers, with superhero characters, sci-fi franchises, and other existing elements working their way into the Epic Games battle royale. As the game's official social media account revealed on Thursday, that now includes the world of the Karate Kid, with a number of new cosmetics inspired by Netflix's Cobra Kai. The hit Netflix series, which is about to return for a new season, has inspired a wide array of offerings, which are currently available in Fortnite's Item Shop. This comes after a Fortnite leak from earlier this month seemed to suggest that Cobra Kai elements would be entering the game.
Cobra Kai is a Reboot Done Right

At first glance, Cobra Kai seems like yet another modern reboot hoping to cash in on its successor’s popularity. After all, it pops up in an age where sequels and remakes dominate Hollywood, and it fits perfectly into the ’80s craze popularized by Stranger Things, another Netflix hit show. However, a closer look at the series proves that, although Cobra Kai may be another reboot of a classic ’80s property, this new iteration has plenty of original ideas.
'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Takes Netflix Series to Brave New Heights (Review)

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year's Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.
Cobra Kai: 5 Lessons From The Redemption Series

I remember when I was a child I used to watch the Karate Kid every time it was played on TV. It didn't matter that he had seen the movies 100 times before. He loved the story of Daniel Larusso ( Ralph Macchio ). I remember watching the first season...
Fortnite Cobra Kai Skins Are Coming To Sweep The Leg

Fortnite is set to mix in some karate with its gunplay as new Cobra Kai-inspired gear has been revealed in celebration of the hit Netflix show's Season 4 release. Ten fresh skins--five male and five female--will let players dress as one of the three main schools in Cobra Kai: Eagle Fang, Miyagi-Do, and the titular Cobra Kai itself. The skins can be purchased separately or in two bundles, Karate KO and Dojo Showdown.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap of Every Episode

The much-anticipated release of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is just days away. The newest installation in the ‘Karate Kid Universe’ releases New Year’s Eve on Netflix. With so much to look forward to in the new season, there’s maybe some details you might’ve forgotten from Season 3. Not to worry, we’ve got it handled with an episode by episode ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap to get you up to speed. You’ll be happy to know the entire main cast from season 3 WILL be returning.
Gino talks with producers of 'Cobra Kai'

The aftermath of a classic movie turned into a TV show. Cobra Kai is back on Netflix for its fourth season – and Gino recently sat down with the producers of the show.
