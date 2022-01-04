Officer Fred Solang of Donelson Elementary School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Officer Fred Solang of Donelson Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.
Fred loves interacting with kids and teachers. Congratulations, Fred!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0