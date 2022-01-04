ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Officer Fred Solang of Donelson Elementary School is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Officer Fred Solang of Donelson Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Fred loves interacting with kids and teachers. Congratulations, Fred!

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link .

