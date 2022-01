Chicago Fire delivered a lot of changes in the first half of Season 10 with Casey’s departure and the aftermath at Firehouse 51, and it was complicated all the more by Stella Kidd’s ongoing absence. Her quick Girls on Fire trip just kept getting longer and longer, as Severide got fewer and fewer updates from her even with the open slot for a lieutenant on Truck 81. Stella turned up at the end of the midseason finale for a Stellaride cliffhanger, but there are big questions about what comes next. Fortunately, Miranda Rae Mayo spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s in store now that Stella has reunited with Severide back in Chicago and is facing a choice.

