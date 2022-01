LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As students across central Arkansas begin to return to the classroom, there's something more than homework health experts are worried they may take home. "Kids are, if not already in school, about to be in school, they need to make decisions quickly," Dr. Gary Wheeler, former president of the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said. "It was clear at that point we were about to enter this accelerated phase of infection, driven by Omicron."

