The talented individuals at Japanese gaming studio CyberConnect2 have announced that they are planning to showcase a brand new game in February. The mysterious new game is currently scheduled to be released this summer, so we won’t have long to wait until its release. CyberConnect2 CEO, Hiroshi Matsuyama, said that the company’s new game will “definitely get people talking, and promises to be something that will shake the world.” Mr. Matsuyama also says that they are planning celebrations for the 20th anniversary .hack series in June and he also provided updates sales figures for their games:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO