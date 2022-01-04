ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Thompson to lead Kansas State against LSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Quarterback Skylar Thompson will return from an ankle injury to start for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday night.

LSU interim coach Brad Davis won’t say who will start at QB for the Tigers. Myles Brennan is injured and Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M.

K-State ushers in Texas Bowl with pep rally

Freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed first on a depth chart released this week but it’s unclear if he’ll play because one more game would burn his redshirt year.

A key matchup will be whoever starts at QB for LSU against Kansas State’s pass defense.

KSN News

K-State drops close game to West Virginia, 71-68

MORGANTOWN, W. Virg. (KSNW) — Kansas State men’s basketball dropped its game today.  It was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats, as they saw a 13-point halftime lead dwindle to a three-point loss, dropping their sixth game of the season to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 71-68. Nigel Pack was a force offensively once […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
KSN News

Former K-State QB Collin Klein promoted to offensive coordinator

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — After a Texas Bowl win that saw one of the greatest offensive shows in K-State bowl history, Wildcats Head Coach Chris Klieman has promoted former K-State quarterback Collin Klein to offensive coordinator. Klein, who was a heavily-decorated quarterback under Bill Snyder, has been on the coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Shockers drop second conference game, lose to Houston, 76-66

HOUSTON, Tex. (KSNW) — The Shockers basketball team dropped their second loss in a row and third of their last four to the Houston Cougars on Saturday, 76-66. Tyson Etienne scored 11 points and Dexter Dennis had 10 for the Shockers, who dropped to 9-5 on the season. Overall, it was a strong effort for […]
KSN News

All 31 games that Kansas has won in its Big 12 opener streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has won 31 straight Big 12 openers going all the way back to the 1991-92 season. 19 of them have been on the road, and eight of them have been against ranked teams. Here are all the teams they have beaten in that span. (31) 2021-22: […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Hays’ Kanak commits to Oklahoma

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the top high school football players in Kansas for the 2022 class, Jaren Kanak of Hays announced his commitment to Oklahoma on social media Wednesday night. Kanak is considered a four-star linebacker that was originally committed to Clemson. Kanak will play for Salina native, Brent Venables, the new head […]
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Jayhawk basketball fans will have to mask up to attend games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jayhawk basketball fans are going to be asked to mask up as the coronavirus and its variants sweep across Kansas in record numbers. A tweet from @KUAthletics quoted Coach Bill Self Friday said people will have to mask up to attend the games. “If you like attending @KUHoops games, as 16,000 […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Lady Shockers basketball falter late in conference opener

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Houston used a game-clinching 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to steal a 66-61 win over Wichita State Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena, handing the Shockers their third straight loss. In a game that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes, Wichita State (9-5, 0-1) took a lead into […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Longtime NFL, college coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, has died at 70. His wife, Laura, says he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease. Robinson won two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s and also served in the same role for […]
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs pivot again after game vs Broncos flexed to Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a meticulous creature of habit, choosing to hold meetings and practices at the same time and in the same order every week during the long NFL season. If it was up to him, the Chiefs would play their games at the same time every week. Definitely not on […]
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for Bert Bell Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Maxwell Football Club awards the Bert Bell Award to the best NFL player every year and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a finalist for the 2021 honor. Mahomes won the award in 2018 after his MVP season where he threw 50 touchdown passes and over […]
NFL
KSN News

Winning Kansas lottery ticket waiting to be claimed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One Kansas Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 8 – 10 – 12 – 17 – 23 Lucky Ball 10. The winning ticket was […]
KSN News

