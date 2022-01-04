Four teens caught firing guns at Laplace homes says sheriff’s office

Deputies in St. John the Baptist Parish caught four teens walking around with high-powered guns and firing them at three homes in Laplace.

It happened about 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the 100 block of Rosemary Court.

Responding deputies found three homes riddled with bullet holes. No one was injured inside the homes.

Through investigation and review of video surveillance in the neighborhood, officers located four males matching the descriptions of the suspects in an abandoned residence in the 300 block of West 2nd Street in LaPlace.

Deputies detained the juveniles. The sheriff’s office says deputies also found in the juveniles’ possession, four pistols, three handguns, a live handgun round, an empty handgun magazine, an AR pistol, an AK47-style rifle with a cutoff stock, and a loaded AK47 magazine. Four guns were reported stolen.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of one 17-year-old juvenile. He was charged with illegal possession of stolen firearm and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Others are being investigated as persons of interest in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Det. Caroline Chevez at 985-359-8717, or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.