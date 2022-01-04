ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana, Who’s Going To Win The Big Game? Bobcats Or Bison?

By Derek Wolf
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're down to just a few days. It's a game that many Bobcat fans have been waiting their whole life for. The National Championship Game. It's been 37 years since the Bobcats have played for the National Championship and I can't think of a better opponent. The North Dakota...

[WATCH] Legendary NFL QB Brett Favre Cheers on the Bobcats

How cool is this? Brett Favre, one of the greatest athletes to ever play football shared his support for the Montana State Bobcats ahead of their appearance in the FCS National Championship on Saturday, January 8 in Frisco, Texas. Brett Favre is a huge inspiration to aspiring young football players...
Bobcat Football Team Stuck at Airport Due to Severe Weather

The Montana State Bobcat Football team was scheduled to fly out of Bozeman this morning at 9:00 a.m., but severe winter weather has delayed the departure. A source travelling with the team tells us the Bobcats are currently stuck at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport waiting to board a flight to Frisco, Texas. The delay was due to mechanical issues on the plane. The engine reportedly has an air leak that crews are working to fix.
If You Thought This Montana State Photo Was Great…

If you thought this photo of an Eastern Montana rancher feeding cows with his Montana State Bobcats flag was great, wait till you see this rendition:. I personally still think the original photo is still the best, but I like the Frisco, Texas edition with the "Storm's Comin' to Texas" graphic included. The Montana State Bobcat football team is, of course, already on the ground in Frisco, Texas as they gear up for Saturday's FCS national championship game against North Dakota State University.
